The Ministry of Transportation has announced that in accordance with the directive of the Minister of Transportation, three additional flights have been added to rescue Israelis from Amsterdam by the three Israeli companies in addition to the three existing flights.

"In the wake of the lynching and pogrom against Israelis that took place in Amsterdam, the Minister of Transportation instructed the Civil Aviation Authority and the Airports Authority to contact the Israeli airlines in order to reinforce the flights from Amsterdam to Israel, in order to evacuate the Israelis from Amsterdam."

It was further reported that "the Ministry of Transportation has been in constant contact since the beginning of the incident with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Council and is prepared in addition to the three existing flights to add three additional flights of Israair, Arkia and El Al in order to rescue the Israeli soccer fans who were attacked in Amsterdam."

The Minister of Culture has instructed all the Ministry's agencies to provide any possible assistance in order to rescue the Israelis and return them home.

Additionally, the IDF will send a contingent of Home Front Command rescue personnel in IAF cargo planes to assist in treating and evacuating the victims. The mission has been coordinated with the Dutch authorities.