Yoav Gallant to Lloyd Austin: Thank you for your support during Israel's darkest hour

Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday held a final talk with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, expressing his appreciation for the US' commitment and the partnership between the two countries.

"As I complete my role as Israel’s Minister of Defense, I spoke this evening with my friend, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin," Gallant said.

"I expressed my deep appreciation to the Secretary for his partnership and deep commitment to the defense cooperation between our countries, and to the security of the State of Israel. Secretary Austin stood by my side in Israel just a few days following the October 7th attack, and he has stood with Israel ever since.

"Thank you to Secretary Austin and the US Administration for your extraordinary support during Israel’s darkest hour. It has been my honor and privilege to serve my country and to work together in further deepening the bond between our nations.

"Our ties are critical to the security and prosperity of the State of Israel and the Jewish people. And we must remember that the United States and Israel are beacons of light, freedom, and progress in this world - our special bond must remain powerful and unshakeable."