In what it called "a bold and highly successful operation," Betar USA launched a large cyber campaign, taking control of "several notorious websites that have been linked to antisemitic and anti-Zionist rhetoric."

"The operation, which was executed overnight, targeted platforms promoting hate against the Jewish people and the state of Israel, marking a crucial step in defending Jewish communities and Zionist values," the organization stated.

"We are proud to announce that Betar USA has carried out a powerful cyber operation, successfully commandeering multiple antisemitic and anti-Zionist websites," said Ross Glick, CEO of Betar USA. "This mission is a clear statement that we, as proud Jews and Zionists, will not tolerate hatred or threats against our people. We call on Jews and Zionists everywhere to join our efforts in standing up against these forces of intolerance."

World Betar, the global umbrella organization supporting Betar movements worldwide, has expressed full solidarity with Betar USA's courageous actions.

"World Betar stands in full support of Betar USA’s heroic efforts to dismantle the hateful propaganda spread by organizations like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and other anti-Zionist groups," said Yigal Brand, CEO of World Betar. "For far too long, these groups have been allowed to operate unchecked, spreading lies and inciting violence against Jewish students and communities. Now, the tables have turned. Betar USA is leading the charge, and we stand proudly behind them as they take decisive action to defend the Jewish people."

As part of the operation, Betar USA has taken control of several key websites associated with antisemitic organizations and redirected them to promote positive, pro-Zionist messages. Among the sites captured and repurposed are multiple sites related to the Students for Justice in Palestine organization.

"This operation is part of a larger ongoing effort by Betar USA to reclaim the digital space from those who seek to spread hatred and division. Betar USA has also announced plans for additional actions in key cities, including Chicago, Toronto, and New York City, in the coming hours," Betar USA said.

"Betar USA is sending a clear message that we will not be silent in the face of hatred, incitement, and aggression," added Glick. "We are taking action now to ensure that our voices are heard and that Zionism and Jewish pride remain unshaken. We will continue to confront antisemitism head-on, wherever it exists."

World Betar reiterated "its full support for Betar USA’s righteous and strategic actions, which have successfully reclaimed platforms previously used for hate and transformed them into powerful tools for advocacy and Zionist messaging."