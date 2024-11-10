Activists from the World Betar movement are holding rally today in Amsterdam’s Dam Square to stand up against antisemitism in Europe following the pogrom that took place in the city on Thursday night

“As a European Jew, I am outraged by the recent events in Amsterdam’s center, where a program reminiscent of dark days in our history took place,” said Faissal Umer, Betar Europe’s National Coordinator. “We are here as proud Jews to declare that what happened to our brothers and sisters over 80 years ago will never happen again. Today, in the heart of Amsterdam, we say loudly: Never Again!”

Yigal Brand, CEO of World Betar, praised the organization’s activists for their dedication. “Our Betar activists are unafraid to stand up for the Jewish people and Zionism. We are here in Amsterdam with the spirit of Ze'ev Jabotinsky—proud, determined, and resilient. If the authorities cannot ensure the safety of our communities, we will raise our voices even louder and defend ourselves.”

Betar called on "all Jews in Europe, as well as supporters, to join them in Amsterdam and stand firmly against antisemitism and the resurgence of violent acts in the heart of Europe."