The Betar movement released a statement on the recent questioning of Jewish students and a rabbi by police after the anti-Israel Students for Justice in Palestine organization complained about a Betar event at the University of Pittsburgh campus.

"Betar North America recently learned that the University of Pittsburgh Police have questioned Jewish students at U Pitt, as well as a local Chabad Rabbi following a Betar recruiting visit to campus. This comes after Betar announced plans to advise the Trump administration on deportations," the movement stated.

The statement explained, "Students for Justice in Palestine complained to police after Betar brought mock beepers to campus. The University of Pittsburgh Police have launched an investigation and urged Meta to shut Betar accounts as the result of SJP complaints."

“It is absolutely ludicrous that rabbis from Chabad and Jewish students are being questioned at U Pitt. Police pulled students out of class and showed up at the rabbi's home," Betar stated. "Can one imagine if imams were questioned? If Muslim students were pulled out of class? Is this part of the Biden administration's attempt to pressure Israel?"

"Mock beepers can get a police investigation, but praising Hezbollah and Hamas are permissible. SJP is today’s equivalent of Hitler youth, not people whose words should result in investigations. What a joke and what a politically correct despicable action,” said Ross Glick, Director of Betar US.