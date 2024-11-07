Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke today (Thursday) with US President-Elect Donald Trump. President Herzog congratulated the President-Elect on his overwhelming victory and return to the White House, and on behalf of the Israeli people wished him and his new administration much success.

President Herzog thanked President Trump for his longstanding steadfast friendship and support for Israel, and expressed his confidence that President Trump would continue to work tirelessly to promote peace and security for Israel and the broader Middle East.

President Herzog emphasized the urgent need to secure the return of the Israeli hostages, who have been held captive by Hamas for 400 days, enduring unimaginable cruelty and suffering.

In their call, President Trump stressed his love and support for the State of Israel.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact to strengthen the productive cooperation at a governmental and diplomatic level, and to deepen the ironclad alliance between the two nations.