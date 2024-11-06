The UN General Assembly convened today (Wednesday) for a special session on the Knesset's UNRWA legislation.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Ambassador Danon spoke at the session alongside Mia Schem, a 22-year-old woman who spent 55 days in captivity after being kidnapped to Gaza on October 7. He shared the story of Mia’s abduction and harsh captivity and demanded that the General Assembly engage and act for the release of the all of the remaining hostages:

"For fifty days, Mia went through unimaginable hell in captivity in Gaza after she was abducted from the Nova music festival. She witnessed and experienced atrocities not seen since the Holocaust. And yet, since the date of her capture to this day, the UN has not been able to hold a single session dedicated to the hostages," Danon said.

Before the session, Mia shared her personal story with the world and called for the UN to take action to free the hostages: "It's been over a year since the terrible massacre we went through and no one at the UN lifted a finger to free my friends, elderly men, young men and a mother with two babies. I stand here to shout the cry of the 101 hostages who are still in the pits of hell for 397 days."

"Look at me, I am proof that they can be saved! At this moment, sixty meters underground, in a dark cage, without air, my friends are still being held. My heart is still captive in Gaza. I stand here trembling with terror and demand that you bring everyone home now!" she said.