Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon published a short video Wednesday congratulating President-Elect Donald Trump on his reelection in yesterday's US presidential election.

"I would like to congratulate President Trump for his re-election as the President of the United States of America," Danon said.

"Israel and the US share the same values, same future, same enemies," he continued. "I am confident that President Trump and his team will continue to stand with Israel at the United Nations against the hypocrisy and the hate we are facing in this building."

Israeli leaders lined up to congratulate Trump on his reelection on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote to the President-Elect and the incoming First Lady, "Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!"

"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," he added.

"This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote to Trump. "Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your historic return to the White House. You are a true and dear friend of Israel and a champion of peace and cooperation in our region."

He continued, "I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ironclad bond between our peoples, to build a future of peace and security for the Middle East, and to uphold our shared values."

The President concluded, "On behalf of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, and all our people, I wish you much success."

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrated Trump's victory on Wednesday from the podium in the Knesset Plenum.

Ben-Gvir, who since taking office has been boycotted by the Biden administration and even threatened with sanctions, took the podium and opened: "First of all let's start by congratulating the new US President Donald Trump."

He then quoted the Shehecheyanu blessing, which is recited upon receiving good news.

The Minister added: "I think sir, that now is the time for sovereignty. Now is the time for total victory. Now is the time here in Israel to legislate the death penalty for terrorists. Different laws that no doubt the US President will see eye to eye with us on. Congratulations to the State of Israel, and with G-d's help, until total victory."