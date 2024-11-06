Millions of Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their next president, choosing between Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and former President and Republican nominee Donald Trump. They joined more than 80 million who already voted early or by mail.

In order to secure the presidency, a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes.

The battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are expected to be pivotal to a candidate's path to victory.

The first polls closed at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time (1:00 a.m. Israel time on Wednesday), and initial results are expected shortly there after, although experts say it could be several days before enough votes are counted to project a winner.

All times below are Israel time:

01:00 a.m.: Some polls in Indiana and Kentucky are closing at this time.