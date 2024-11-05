President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday evening condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant .

"The last thing the State of Israel needs now is an upheaval and a rift in the middle of the war. The security of the State of Israel must come above all considerations," said Herzog.

He also added that "101 hostages remain tonight in the captivity of the enemy. Thousands of bereaved family members are mourning over their world, which has been shattered."

"Many reservists bear the burden of protecting the people and the homeland and cry out together with their families for a broad all-Israeli partnership. Thousands of our brethren have been evacuated from their homes for over a year."

"We are in one of the most difficult and challenging times we have ever known. We must not go back towards the abyss! Israel's enemies are only waiting for a sign of weakness, disintegration or division within us," stated Herzog.

In conclusion he said, "The war is still ongoing and the goals have not yet been fully achieved. Our sons and daughters are fighting shoulder to shoulder at the front and the role of the leadership is to act with great responsibility at this time."

Netanyahu had explained earlier that his decision to dismiss Gallant was the result of a crisis of trust and significant differences between the two in the management of the war. "My highest commitment as Prime Minister of Israel is to maintain Israel's security and bring us to a complete victory."

"Significant gaps were discovered between myself and Gallant in the management of the campaign, and these gaps were accompanied by statements and actions that contradicted the decisions of the government and the cabinet. I made many attempts to bridge these gaps, but they kept getting wider. They also came to the public's attention in an unacceptable way, and worse than that, they came to the knowledge of the enemy - our enemies took pleasure in this and derived a lot of benefit from it," he said.

Netanyahu stated that he is in favor of differences of opinion and debate, "But the crisis of trust that gradually opened up between myself and the Minister of Defense has become public, and this crisis does not allow for the proper continuation of the management of the campaign. I'm not the only one who says this, most of the members of the government and most of the members of the cabinet, almost all of them share this feeling that this cannot continue."

"In light of this," he said, "I decided today to end the term of office of the Minister of Defense. In his place, I have decided to appoint Minister Israel Katz. Israel Katz has already proven his abilities and his contribution to national security as Minister of Foreign Affairs, as Minister of Finance, and as Minister of Intelligence for five years, and no less important than that, as a member of the political and security cabinet for many years."