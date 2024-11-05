Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to offer that anyone who is currently holding any of the 101 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza will receive five million dollars for each hostage they release.

Ynet reported that officials are working on publishing the official offer on various platforms in order to convince those holding the hostages to release them, and in return they will receive five million dollars for each hostage, as well as freedom of passage for the purpose of exile to a third country.

According to the report, on Sunday night, Netanyahu held a lengthy assessment of the situation regarding the captives and the missing. Netanyahu also dealt with the issue on Monday, and in the evening he met with the families of hostages.

Last week, Hamas rejected a deal that would have included the release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. Hamas' Taher al-Nunu stressed that the terror group rejects a temporary ceasefire, but will support any proposal which will lead to a permanent end to the war.