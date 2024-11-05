The IDF announced that a short while ago, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike on weapons storage facilities used by Hezbollah's munitions unit in the area of Al Qusayr in Syria.

Hezbollah's munitions unit is responsible for the storage of weapons in Lebanon and has recently expanded its activities into Syria in the area of Al Qusayr, near the Syria-Lebanon border.

"This is a further example of Hezbollah establishing logistical infrastructure to transfer weapons from Syria to Lebanon through smuggling routes," the IDF stated.

"Hezbollah, with the support of the Syrian regime, continues to endanger the safety of civilians by establishing its terrorist infrastructure within civilian areas," the military added.