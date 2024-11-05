The Knesset plenum has approved, in second and third readings, a bill that sets penalties for educational staff involved in supporting terrorism.

The proposal by MK Tzvika Foghel (Otzma Yehudit) and MK Amit Halevi (Likud) includes a series of amendments that will allow the Ministry of Education and relevant authorities to take significant steps against institutions and educational staff involved in supporting terrorism or identifying with terrorist organizations.

The Minister of Education will be given the authority to revoke, fully or partially, the budget of educational institutions where expressions of support for terrorism are found. In addition, the Director General of the Ministry of Education will be authorized to fire educational staff who express support for terrorism without the need for prior notice.

The amendments will be incorporated into key laws such as the State Education Law, the Civil Service Law, and the Schools Supervision Law.

MK Foghel stated, "A teacher in the education system is one of the most influential on children and youth in educational institutions in the State of Israel. The bill I initiated is intended to ensure that a teacher does not exploit their influence for terrorist activities among their students and that the school does not support this."

MK Halevi added, "Today, the Knesset is doing the most essential thing in the fight against our enemies: harming the strongest infrastructure of terrorism - education. Supporters of terrorism can no longer be teachers in Israel. Schools that identify with terrorism, will lose their funding. The law will ensure that Israeli students are educated for justice, science, and kindness and not for terror, injustice, and barbarism. It is unfortunate that it took us almost two years too long, but better late than never."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir added: "Education is a central and significant factor driving many attacks against the State of Israel. This law is an important law for the resolution of terrorism. Even though the Attorney General repeatedly tries to prevent the law, we are bringing it for final approval in the Knesset. We will continue to fight terrorism in every way."

The Im Tirtzu nonprofit commented: "About two years ago, we revealed to the public a list of teachers who expressed support for acts of terrorism during the Guardian of the Walls, promoted discussions in the Education Committee on the subject, and demanded that Knesset members take action. We commend MKs Halevi and Foghel for passing this important law."