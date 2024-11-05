Hasidic musician Mendel Rata, son of the Rebbe of the "Shomrei Emunim" hasidic court of Ashdod, announced Monday evening his decision to enlist in the new haredi Hashmonaim Brigade.

In a personal post on his Facebook page, Rata revealed the dilemmas that accompanied him over the past year, since the outbreak of the war: "For an entire year I knew at every moment that something is very wrong with my way of life. The blood of my brothers is spilled like water and I sit and remain silent," he wrote. "Instead of dragging out a bag of different excuses while inside, my conscience tells me I must get up and take action."

The decision was made after a decisive meeting with the commander who will lead the brigade, Col. Avinoam Emunah. "I felt like I was talking more to the dean of a yeshiva than to a colonel," he shared.

He shared his desire to enlist as a combat soldier: "The final decision was made. Mendel is going to enlist in the new haredi brigade as a combat soldier, undertaking another mission of creating Jewish spirit and spiritual influence in this brigade."

He added: "I am aware of the possibility that during the basic training I will feel that I am not mentally or physically capable of the role of a combat soldier, and should that be the case, I will devote all my activities in the brigade on the spiritual and emotional level, with the help of God."

According to Rata, the new brigade marks a fundamental shift in the IDF: "The IDF understood something it had not understood until today, and decided to do 'everything' for this endeavor to succeed. It decided to listen very attentively to all the spiritual and emotional needs of the haredi public."

He claimed that most, if not all, of the haredi rabbis who were exposed to the details of the program "welcomed the tremendous initiative wholeheartedly," although they noted that mass enlistment of haredim is possible only after a trial year.

"I am very excited and proud of this decision," he wrote, "This brigade brings with it a new spirit and true hope with significant historical meaning for the future of the pained and divided Israeli society."