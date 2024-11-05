IDF troops continue to operate in the Rafah area and have located hundreds of weapons, including mortars, RPG missiles, explosives, AK-47s, and more, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites over the past day.

Additionally, over the past day, IDF troops in the area of Jabaliya eliminated dozens of terrorists during close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites.

In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue their operational activity and have dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists in the area.

Simultaneously, IDF troops continue their limited, localized, and targeted activity in southern Lebanon, eliminating terrorists from the air and ground, locating weapons, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

The troops identified a number of terrorists who were operating in a terrorist infrastructure site, that posed an anti-tank missile threat to the troops. The IAF swiftly struck the infrastructure site and eliminated the terrorists.

Furthermore, over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 100 terror targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, launch posts, military structures, and more.