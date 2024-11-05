Two female IDF soldiers were lightly injured on Monday after being attacked by a number of right-wing activists near Givat Assaf in the Binyamin region.

The soldiers received medical treatment at the scene. The attackers fled and the security forces are searching for them.

The attackers sprayed the female soldiers with tear gas during a confrontation near the outpost of Oz Tzion. According to a security source, the confrontation began after hilltop youth entered an olive grove belonging to a Palestinian Arab in the nearby village of Burka, and a confrontation with Palestinian Arabs erupted.

Earlier on Monday, a Border Police officer was injured in a confrontation after he was also attacked with tear gas, and required medical treatment in a hospital. The activists punctured a wheel of a military jeep of the IDF that was at the scene, and two suspects were arrested.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that "the IDF condemns any violence against its soldiers and will continue to work to maintain order in Judea and Samaria."