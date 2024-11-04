A senior official in the Hamas terrorist organization said that the Egyptian-moderated talks between Hamas and Fatah have ended with an agreement on the establishment of a committee to run the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Arabi Al-Jadid newspaper reported that Hamas presented a detailed overview of the committee's makeup, its tasks, and powers, while the representatives of Fatah requested to hold a discussion on this issue among the movement's leadership.

The newspaper also reported that a Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, the movement's deputy leader, met last night with senior officials in the Egyptian intelligence agency and discussed with them proposals for a ceasefire and a hostage deal with Israel.

Egypt reportedly worked to convince the leaders of Hamas to accept the ceasefire proposals, and on the other hand the representatives of Hamas demanded that the Egyptian government put pressure on the Israeli government to stop what it called the "extermination" in the northern Gaza Strip.