US authorities are working to secure sites connected to the US Election Day, which will take place on Tuesday, in the US presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Fearing a scenario of demonstrators storming vote-counting headquarters, polling stations and other locations, the authorities have launched an extensive security mission.

Among others, election committee employees will have a panic button at close range, in case of danger, and the Washington Post reports that snipers will be stationed on rooftops at the sites, and drones will be used.

A number of US states are also deploying forces on standby and plan to station police forces on various streets.

However, throughout the campaign, Trump refused to announce that he would accept the election results, even if he lost.

One of the best-secured sites would probably be the voting site in Phoenix, Arizona, where they went so far as to have what the Washington Post described as a "fortress," with physical surveillance and follow up on social media, in preparation for the possibility of protests and riots.

Maricopa, Phoenix, was one of Trump supporters’ district targets in 2020, in a failed attempt to stop the counting of votes.