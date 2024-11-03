Over 150 runners in Sunday’s NYC Marathon dedicated their race to the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, by wearing shirts bearing the faces of hostages Naama Levy, Doron Steinbacher, Evyatar David, Ohad Yahalomi, and Edan Alexander—accomplished athletes who had previously completed marathons and triathlons themselves.

These runners dedicated their 26.2-mile journey to the hostages as hundreds cheered them on. Near the finish line at Columbus Circle, the NY Hostages Families Forum and numerous supporters rallied behind the participants while waving Israeli flags adorned with yellow ribbons.

Yamit Ashkenazi, sister of hostage Doron Steinbrecher, said, "Our Doron loves to run. Every Saturday morning she would run across the Kibbutz. On that tragic day she wasn’t able to run and ever since she’s been held hostage. It warms our hearts that people will be running today with Doron’s picture and to know that she’s in so many people’s hearts. To know they are running for her because she can’t run for over a year now."

Yoni Levy, father of hostage Naama Levy, stated, "When I see Naama’s picture in the huge marathon, I feel her absence so deeply and how it hurts that she’s not here. Naama participated in triathlons and races with deep passion and courage and if she would have known people would be running for her, she’d be excited and thankful for the support and for people fighting to bring her home.”