Iran has the capability to develop nuclear weapons and may consider changing its policy on their use if confronted with an existential threat, an adviser to its supreme leader stated on Friday, NBC News reports.

Kamal Kharrazi, a close adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also suggested that Iran could extend the range of its ballistic missiles.

“If an existential threat arises, Iran will modify its nuclear doctrine, we have the capability to build weapons and have no issue in this regard,” Kharrazi was quoted as having told Lebanese broadcaster Al Mayadeen.

Kharrazi emphasized that "the only thing currently prohibiting this is the leader’s fatwa," but hinted that Iran's nuclear policy might change under existential threat.

Khamenei banned the development of nuclear weapons in a fatwa (religious decree) in the early 2000s.

Iran has continued to claim that it is adhering to Khamenei’s fatwa and is not seeking nuclear weapons, but at the same time has continued to develop its nuclear program, as has been shown in several reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Kharrazi also said, “What the Israelis did in response to our missile attacks was minimal," referring to the Israeli strikes on Iranian military sites last weekend.

“Iran will undoubtedly respond to this action at the appropriate time and in a suitable manner,” Kharrazi reiterated.

“In the matter of missile range, we have so far considered Western sensitivities, particularly those of the Europeans,” he said, referencing Iran’s prior diplomatic ties with Europe, which have recently soured.

“When they disregard our sensitivities, especially regarding the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, there is no reason for us to consider their concerns,” Kharrazi added. “There is a possibility that the range of Iran’s missiles may increase.”

