Rabbi Kalman Ber, the newly-elected Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi of Israel, has put forward his vision of unity, and declared that the Chief Rabbinate belongs to the entire nation of Israel.

Speaking to Kol Hai Radio, Rabbi Ber stressed the need to bridge the various sectors of the Israeli public, promising that the Chief Rabbinate will serve everyone.

"The Rabbinate is not intended for haredim or for religious people, but for everyone - the whole nation. Everyone should taste the sweet taste of light," he said. "The public is thirsty and wants to hear the dew of revival."

Regarding the tensions and divisions within Israeli society, he said, "Every sector has its uniqueness. If everyone will see the points of light in the other sector, then certainly we will merit great success."

Rabbi Ber also said that he met with many mayors, and shared, "Everyone wants to unite the nation and hear the word of G-d. The nation is thirsty for the word of G-d and the power of faith."

Blessing Israel's soldiers with success and the hostages with freedom, he said, "With G-d's help, all of the soldiers will return safely and all of the hostages will return healthy and whole to their homes."

Concluding his remarks, Rabbi Ber thanked his teacher, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, saying that "without him, what happened here would not have happened."