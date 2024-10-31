Attorney Avraham Shalev, a researcher at the Kohelet Policy Forum, revealed in a new paper that the organization working with many governments to impose sanctions on Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria is OCHA-oPT, the 'Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,' a United Nations organization.

According to Shalev, OCHA-oPT is behind the campaign to impose financial sanctions on Jews in Judea and Samaria. He explained that in contrast to the other branches of the humanitarian arm of the United Nations around the world that focus on providing humanitarian aid, the branch of this arm in Judea and Samaria defines its goal as legal warfare against the State of Israel.

"OCHA-oPT is behind the 'settler violence' campaign that in the past year spurred the US, the European Union and other countries to impose sanctions on Israeli citizens and organizations," Shalev wrote.

The policy paper shows that the organization publishes biased and false reports about 'settler violence' and even counts incidents in which Arabs carried out terrorist attacks against Jews as cases of 'settler violence' committed by Jews.

In the paper's conclusions, Shalev recommends cutting off any official cooperation between the State of Israel and OCHA-oPT and denying entry and residence permits to the organization's executives and employees.