Ken Abramowitz is a Threat Analyst, author of The Multifront War

Editor: Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld is President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)

Humans have been in perpetual, endless wars since the dawn of civilization. The conditions under which such wars occur are:

1) When the people holding the power over a democratically elected government are fighting the government, or in a Dictatorship, the people are fighting against the single ruler or a small governing group that violates norms and laws that support the equality of all citizens.

2) When individuals or groups who have faith in a higher power (God) are confronted by Pagans (aka Babelists).

In recent history, we have been the victims of three specific and interrelated endless wars, as summarized below:

1) For the last 1,400 years, since Muhammad, the Islamists have declared war on all infidels, especially Christians, Jews, and Hindus.

2) For the last 200 years, since Karl Marx, Communists have been warring against capitalism, free markets, and democracy.

3) For the past 100 years, since the establishment of the League of Nations, the globalists have declared war on the sovereignty of the nation-state.

Throughout these warring years, the slow-moving democracies have usually lost against these determined, ruthless foes, with a handful of exceptions:

1) In 1683, the Austro-Hungarian and Polish powers successfully fought and stopped the Islamist Ottomans at the Gates of Vienna.

2) In 1945, the US and the Western powers were victorious over the Nazis/Fascists/Socialists, and Japanese pagans.

3) President Ronald Reagan's successful strategy against the Communist Soviet Union began in 1982, and led to the demise of the decaying regime in 1991.

The first two victories were the result of defensive actions. The third victory was the result of President Ronald Regan's successful deployment of offensive cultural and economic strategies against the decaying Soviet Union.

These are the characteristics of the forces of evil: no rules, ruthlessness, godlessness, no universal rights, no morality, inherent imperialism, a resolve to win at all costs, and leaders hated by most of the population.

In contrast, the “forces of good” generally believe in democracy, God/morality, the rule of law, winning within the context of rules, and being governed by leaders elected and accepted by most of the population.

Moreover, good societies believe in Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness for all, while evil societies believe in Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness for only the top 10% of the people, namely the ruling class.

How can we take this historical knowledge to defeat our enemies as we fight World War III, which, we claim, began on October 7, 2023? That was the day when Americas number one ally, Israel, was attacked by the terrorist group Hamas, which was supported by Iran, Qatar, Turkey, China, North Korea, and Russia, among others.

To win, we must use a combination of six forms of warfare: kinetic, cultural, economic, legal, demographic, and cyberspace.

1) For Communist China and autocratic Russia, we should focus on cultural and economic warfare. We should rejuvenate the VOA (Voice of America) and social media entities to undermine the unpopular and illegitimate dictatorships that are mismanaging these countries and discourage China and Turkey from purchasing Russian oil.

2) For Islamist Iran, the focus should be on kinetic attacks against any remnant of Irans nuclear, missile, and drone programs, as well as its Air Force and Navy. Such actions could and should lead to Regime Change.

For our Islamist frenemies Qatar and Turkey, we should pressure their leaders to stop funding terrorist organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, and demand changes to Al Jazaeera's propaganda news and social media services.

Pressure and economic sanctions should also be used against Turkey's Islamist dictator, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to release the opposition leaders that he has illegally imprisoned.

Within the US, the Muslim Brotherhood and its hundreds of affiliated organizations should be designated as both domestic and foreign terrorist organizations.

3) For the globalist United Nations and its affiliated international organizations, we should force the immediate dismissal of Islamist terrorists and socialist-supporting Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and replace him with a pro-American Administrator.

We should also fill these international organizations with pro-American officials, to successfully fight these organizations antisemitic, anti-anti-Christian, pro-Communist, and progressive woke culture, and insist on dismissing the responsible officials.

Otherwise, we must defund these corrupt enemies of Western Civilization.

The US and its Western allies must devise an urgent strategy to win World War III and successfully confront the axis of evil.We must fight them forcefully and win comprehensively.

The sooner, the better.