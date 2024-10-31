The US military carried out a series of air strikes on Islamic State (ISIS) camps in Syria this week, killing up to 35 terrorists from the group, according to a statement from US Central Command on Wednesday.

The strikes took place Monday evening in central Syria’s desert region, targeting several locations and senior leaders within the group, reported The Associated Press.

These strikes followed recent joint operations with Iraqi forces aimed at ISIS terrorists in Iraq.

US Central Command stated that these recent strikes are expected to hamper the group's ability to plan, organize, and execute attacks against civilians, as well as against US and allied forces. The command added that there were no reports of civilian casualties resulting from the strikes.

ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in land it controlled.

Several military offensives, including those backed by the US-led international coalition, have since seen ISIS lose most areas it once controlled, including the loss of their de facto capital in Raqqa, Syria.

However, ISIS sleeper cells remain in the area and continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. The US has roughly 900 troops in Syria as part of its effort to defeat ISIS in the region.