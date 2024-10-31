Iranian intelligence services killed a member of a separatist group which Iran claims is linked to Israel, while arresting two other individuals in northwest Iran, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing Iranian state media.

"Intelligence service agents killed one of the main members of this terrorist group, and two others were arrested," stated the report on state television, noting that the agents also seized weapons from the suspects.

According to the report, the group was detected as they attempted to enter Iran's West Azerbaijan province from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, where multiple exiled Iranian Kurdish groups operate, "with the aim of causing riots, terror and insecurity."

The report did not identify the specific group involved, only describing it as a "group affiliated with the Zionist regime".

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

Last month, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said that 12 people had been arrested for “collaborating with Israel” and planning acts against Iran's security.

In March, Iran’s judiciary said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran last year.