Likud MK Moshe Saada believes that it is wrong to revoke daycare subsidies for the families of haredi yeshiva students, but condemned withholding subsidies for soldiers in response.

Speaking to Kol Hai Radio, Saada also said that the Draft Law must pass, but that all efforts would be made to ensure that it is fair.

"We will do everything in order to pass a Draft Law which is better and more fair," he told the radio station, while emphasizing that such a solution "will not harm Torah learners."

"The value of Torah learning is the highest value there is in the State of Israel. But we cannot enlist people by force. We need to create incentives for those enlisting."

Despite the apparent crisis, Saada stressed that "the government will not fall apart due to this incident."

Regarding Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara's decision to cancel daycare subsidies for yeshiva students' children, Saada slammed, "This is an injustice, but you don't fix one injustice with another injustice, and it is not justifiable to end subsidies for reservists who are fighting for all of us, because of this."

He also criticized the Likud party's ban on giving interviews in the period immediately following Israel's attack on Iran, but added, "I am a team player and I cooperate."

Regarding the war in Gaza, he noted, "Hamas is close to the breaking point, but the humanitarian aid to northern Gaza is delaying the defeat."