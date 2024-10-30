Varda Ben Baruch, grandmother of Idan Alexander, held hostage in Gaza, spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News and explained why it was important for her and other hostage families to come to the Knesset on the opening day of the Knesset's winter session, a full year after the start of the war.

"For me today is not a festive day. It has been one continuous day that's still going on from last year. Even though Knesset members went on a very long break, nothing has changed," says Ben Baruch. "We are still in the same situation. Our children, my grandson, is still being held hostage in Gaza, and I want him here and now."

On the government’s actions to promote a deal to release the hostages, Varda Ben Baruch believes that the government is capable of doing more. "The situation has changed. Hamas and Hezbollah leaders have been eliminated. It's time for our government to bring a deal to the table. They are the ones who should initiate the deal and get all 101 hostages to return home."

Ben Baruch gives her blessing to the Mossad head as he leaves for Qatar, in another attempt to initiate a move that will lead to a deal and expresses hope that this time this will lead to a real deal.

As the grandmother of a hostage who, according to collected information, was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists while he was still alive, Ben Baruch says: "When Idan drafted in the IDF, he used to come to our home. He came from the US with a Tzabar group and has a room in our home. This room is waiting for his return. We put a Torah scroll in the room to protect him. His family also put a Torah scroll in his room in Tenafly to protect him. He also has a room at Kibbutz Hazor, where he has been staying with the group. All his friends who drafted into the army are there and waiting for the day when we can hug him again, hoping that it will be very soon. Every day that passes is a dangerous day for everyone."