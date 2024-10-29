Since the start of October, 64 members of the security forces have fallen and 16 civilians have been murdered in attacks, according to stats noted on Tuesday evening by Doron Kadosh, the military correspondent of Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

33 IDF soldiers fell during the ground maneuver in southern Lebanon and 19 fell during the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, four soldiers were killed in the drone strike on the Golani base near Binyamina and three were killed by Hezbollah rockets on the Lebanese border.

Two soldiers were killed by a UAV fired from Iraq, a Border Police officer was murdered in an attack in Be'er Sheva, a police officer was murdered in a shooting attack on Highway 4 and a soldier was killed in an operational accident near the Gaza border.

On the civilian side, seven people were murdered by Hezbollah rockets and munitions, including two in Kiryat Shmona, two in Majd al-Krum, one in Yir’on, one in Acre and one in Ma'alot.

In addition, seven people were murdered in the attack in Jaffa. Another civilian was murdered in the stabbing attack in Hadera. The last civilian was murdered in the ramming attack in Glilot earlier this week.