A campaign calling for the end of the war has been removed from Israeli buses and billboards following a complaint by the Betsalmo organization.

On Sunday, the police notified the Standing Together organization that its activists are forbidden from holding the photos of Gaza children who were killed in the war during a demonstration planned for this Thursday in front of the Habima Theater in Tel Aviv.

In light of this, the movement announced that it intends to launch a giant campaign with the photos of the children who were killed in Gaza on buses in Tel Aviv, calling to refuse to the war.

The CEO of the Betsalmo Human Rights Organization, Shai Glick, sent a complaint to the Egged bus company, which announced it would immediately remove the campaign.

In his letter to Egged, Glick wrote: "This is radical content that offends the soldiers of the IDF and citizens of Israel, and it has no place in a public place, certainly not on public buses."

At the beginning of the week, due to a complaint by Betsalmo, a Standing Together billboard on the Ayalon Throughway in Tel Aviv was removed. The billboard included a photo of Gaza residents and claimed that "15 paramedics were executed - refuse the war." Glick contacted Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and the advertising company, demanding that the sign be removed, and the demand was accepted.

"There is no room for incitement against IDF soldiers anywhere, certainly not on buses and billboards in Tel Aviv. We will continue to fight all incitement and hate crimes in the public space against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers," Glick concluded.

Standing Together did not comment.