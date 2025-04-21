Ambassador Huckabee's answer to WHO official's request: 'Put pressure where it belongs'

New US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed on Monday the request he received from Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Coordinator for the World Health Organization (WHO), to pressure Israel to "bring humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

The Ambassador noted that he appreciates the official's message, but suggested that "we should work together to put the pressure where it really belongs - on Hamas. To give us the opportunity to open up those humanitarian channels.

"We call upon Hamas to sign an agreement so that humanitarian aid can flow into Gaza to the people who desperately need it. When that happens, and the hostages are released, which is an urgent matter for all of us, then we hope that that humanitarian aid will flow freely. Knowing that it will be done without Hamas will not confiscate and abuse their own people by not allowing those resources to get to the people who desperately need it," Huckabee added.