Following intelligence information, the 36th Division of the Golani Brigade located a shaft with several terrorists inside military headquarters in southern Lebanon, including the commander of Hezbollah's Ayta ash-Sha'b area, Hassan Akil.

The forces surrounded the military headquarters and after the terrorists surrendered, they were arrested and interrogated by Unit 504 investigators, and brought to the unit's detention facility for further interrogation.

During the investigation, the terrorists detailed many terrorist infrastructures that are deployed in the Ayta ash-Sha'b area, which helped the forces locate and target the destruction of these locations and prepare to respond to additional nearby threats.

In recent weeks, as part of IDF activities in southern Lebanon, the Unit 504 investigators, who work in close cooperation with the IDF, arrested and interrogated several terrorists who provided significant intelligence information for ground activity in southern Lebanon.

המידע שסיפקו המחבלים צילום: דובר צה"ל