Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Naim Qassem would not remain long in his new position as the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"Temporary appointment. Not for long," Gallant wrote on X in response to the announcement of Qassem's appointment.

US Senator John Fetterman (D-Penn.) tweeted in support of Gallant's post, writing, "The next funeral waiting to happen."

Hezbollah announced Tuesday morning that Naim Qassem had been appointed as the leader of the terrorist organization. Qassem was the deputy of the former secretary-general of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated in Beirut last month.

The Hezbollah announcement states, "Based on faith in Allah, commitment to Islam, and adherence to the principles and goals of Hezbollah, and according to the approved mechanism for choosing a secretary-general, Hezbollah's Shura Council agreed on Naim Qassem's appointment as secretary-general. We commit to work together to achieve Hezbollah's principles and the campaign's objectives, and to keep the flame of resistance and the flag raised until victory."

Qassem stated in a speech following Nasrallah's elimination, "A new leader will be selected for the organization at the nearest opportunity according to Hezbollah's regulations. We are prepared for an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon - Israel will not achieve its goals, and we will emerge victorious."