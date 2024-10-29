Dozens of protesters gathered on Monday evening on Azza Street in Jerusalem, near the Prime Minister's Residence, calling for a hostage release deal and shouting calls against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hundreds of police and Border Police officers were on hand and prepared for the protest, which had been approved in advance. At one point, after the procession arrived on Azza Street, dozens of participants began to disrupt the order.

In wake of this, a police officer informed the protesters that it was an illegal demonstration and warned them that they must go back to the area that had been approved for the protest. When they did not respond, the police and security forces began to evacuate the protesters, pushing them towards the protest compound.

Police arrested nine suspects, one of them on charges of moving in violation of the order. Police located paint containers in his possession.

"The purpose of the police activity at the scene is first and foremost to protect the protesters and their right to protest. But at the same time, the duty of the police is to act to maintain order in the public sphere, and deal with those who violate this order," the Israel Police said.