Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, on Monday called on the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on Iran’s military and economic infrastructure and designate the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization.

Danon also warned Iran that any further aggression on its part will be with swift action on the part of Israel.

Addressing Iran’s leaders, Danon stated, "Take this as a warning: Israel has shown restraint, but from here on you will only see strength. Any further aggression will be met with consequences that are swift and decisive.”

Turning to the members of the Security Council, the Israeli Ambassador added, "We call on you to act. Enough empty words. Enough statements of 'concern'. The Iranian regime must face real consequences for its actions.”

“We demand immediate and crippling sanctions targeting Iran's military and economic infrastructure. Designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as the terrorist organization it is, isolate Iran diplomatically, but most importantly: Take the necessary measures to prevent a lunatic regime from obtaining nuclear capabilities," he added.

“Imagine who will sit here in a few years if, God forbid, they will have nuclear capabilities. The world cannot afford to ignore the threat Iran poses. It is no longer a matter of words. It is a matter of action,” stated Danon.

Monday’s meeting of the Security Council was requested by Iran , following the Israeli strikes on military sites in the Islamic Republic early Saturday morning.