The UN Security Council will convene on Monday following a request by Iran after Israel’s retaliatory attack, claiming that Israel violated international law.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon was outraged by the decision to convene the council. "After a successful operation by the IDF on Iranian soil, in response to the unprecedented and direct attacks it carried out against Israel this year, Iran is also trying to act against us in the diplomatic arena with the ridiculous claim that Israel has violated international law," he stated.

"As we have stated time and time again - we have the right and duty to defend ourselves and will use all the means at our disposal to protect the citizens of Israel."

Ambassador Danon reiterated: "Iran will not be allowed to continue hiding behind its proxies. So long as Iran continues to threaten and try to harm us, it will pay a heavy price."