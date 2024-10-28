Channel 12 reports that Israelis massively favor Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential elections.

66% of Israelis said they wanted Trump to win the impending elections asopposed to 17% rooting for Harris. A further 17% were undecided.

The same poll noted that US President Joe Biden enjoyed significant favor from Israelis for a short while in the days immediately following the October 7th massacre. The spike in popularity coincided with President Biden's decision to send significant military and diplomatic support to Israel, including multiple carrier groups.

His popularity in Israel has dropped considerably since due to public perception that the Biden administration is attempting to restrain Israel in the ongoing wars against Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump's popularity has been based on his permissive stance towards the wars and a series of pro-Israel moves during his time in power: moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights, and taking a tougher stance against Iran.