Iranian media reports that one of the rings of Hezbollah's former Secretary-General will be offered in a public auction with a starting price of over $100,000.

The man behind the sale is Iranian Member of Parliament Mojtaba Rahmandoust, who claimed he received the ring as a gift from Nasrallah in 2014. During a television broadcast, he showed the ring, which contains an orange stone.

He has claimed that the proceeds will be transferred "to support the Lebanese people." He also said that he is willing "to transfer this gift with the aim of helping the people of Lebanon without taking money."

A day after Nasrallah's elimination, a ring was located in the area of the debris in Beirut, but it was later clarified that the ring did not belong to Nasrallah.