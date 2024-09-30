An Air Force attack in the Tyre area killed Sharif Abu al-Amin, chairman of UNRWA's teachers' union in Lebanon. We talked about the man and the close connection between UNRWA and terrorism with Hillel Neuer, CEO of UN Watch, which has been working in recent years to prove UNRWA’s connection to terrorism to parliaments around the world.

"Already four months ago, we revealed that the head of the teachers' union, who was the director of a school near Tyre, a director of thousands of teachers, and responsible for forty thousand students, is a member of Hamas and it was no secret. For ten years he posted incitement on his Facebook page, and praised Sheikh Hassan Yousef, a co-founder of Hamas, for the attacks and massacres against Jews and Israelis.

Neuer adds, “You can see the same level of incitement and encouragement of terrorism all over the internet, for example he had heads of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad, as well as the leader of an organization linked to Al Qaeda, sitting in the front row at his son's engagement event. Abu al-Amin posed with them for dozens of photos that were posted online.

UN Watch revealed these photos and other data indicating that Abu al-Amin was a senior Hamas official, and this information was passed on to the UNRWA leadership, but the organization chose to suspend him, apparently following information they received from the US, and chose to justify the suspension by saying that he violated some rules. There was no mention of him being a terrorist. Hamas has now announced in his obituary that he is indeed the senior leader of the organization in Lebanon.

Neuer also mentions that the Secretary General of UNRWA came to Lebanon in order to resolve an incident when Hamas announced a shutdown of the organization's schools. There he met with terrorists in a meeting that was not recorded or filmed, but at the end it was said that the strike would be stopped and that the parties had reached an agreement. Neuer sees this turning of a blind eye as further evidence that the UNRWA Secretary General, Philippe Lazzarini, has an ongoing connection between his organization and terrorism.

Neuer reiterates that he is not a junior employee, but the head of the teachers' union and, in fact, the leader of UNRWA in Lebanon, who is also a Hamas terrorist, a fact that the organization's leadership must have known about. But not only UNRWA, "The problem is that all the Western countries know it and continue to contribute to it. I presented this data in every parliament and unfortunately even the US State Department said only a week or two ago that although there is a law that Biden signed, according to which it is forbidden to fund UNRWA until March 2025, they still intend to resume funding.”

“In such a reality, where the head of the teachers, union, a senior member of the education system, is a Hamas terrorist, and as long as this is the education that the children are receiving there, there will be no chance for peace,” Neuer states.