Channel 13 reports that police have managed to reach a video of the Glilot ramming in which the driver was seen trying to attack a police officer with a pointed stick just before being neutralized.

The truck is seen accelerating and veering toward the pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The police are still awaiting the autopsy of the suspect to determine whether a medical event may have caused him to lose control of the truck.

One policeman who said that when he approached the truck following the collision, the driver got out and attacked him with a pointed stick. Two civilians with weapons noticed the situation, opened fire and neutralized the driver.

Last night the stick was found and sent for examination. For hours the police investigators searched for cameras that recorded the incident, but only today did they manage to reach a video in which the attack on the policeman is seen.

The owner of the trucking company in which the driver worked stated that the truck was not on its planned route at the time.

"He deviated from his route today. He left Karnei Shomron for Ramat Hasharon, unloaded his cargo, and then had to get off the nearby Route 5 back to Ramat Hasharon. He deviated from his route and drove around Ramat Hasharon until he reached the scene of the crash. He shouldn't have been there", the owner told Kan.

The collision took place as a bus was loading passengers at a stop. One person was killed in the collision, and more than 35 were injured to varying degrees.

The terrorist who perpetrated the attack was an Israeli Arab, Ramy Natour, a resident of Qalansewa.