Presidential candidate US Vice President Kamala Harris has turned to personal attacks on former US President Donald Trump in an attempt to boost her own chance at the White House.

The attacks follow the Harris campaign's brutal condemnation of Trump's personal attacks on her.

In a post on X, Harris accused, "Donald Trump makes promises and always fails to deliver." In fact, during his presidency, Trump fulfilled several of his campaign promises.

Another tweet claimed: "Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged. He is seeking unchecked power in his second term, he has promised retribution and jail time for his political opponents, and he has violated his oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States." She brought no proof for any of her claims, however.

During an Atlanta rally last week, Harris said, "When he does answer a question or speak at a rally, have you noticed he tends to go off-script and ramble? And generally, for the life of him, cannot finish a thought."

She mocked his way of connecting various topics, adding, "He has called it the 'weave.' ... But I think we here would call it nonsense."

Harris, a senior citizen herself, also implied that Trump is too old to be an effective president, calling him "more confused, more unstable, and more angry."

In a Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden arena in New York, Trump accused Harris of "destroying our country" during her time as Vice President.

Asking the audience if they are better off now than they were four years ago, he urged, "Next Tuesday, you have to stand up and you have to tell Kamala Harris that you’ve done a terrible job, that Crooked Joe Biden has done a terrible job. You've destroyed our country, we’re not going to take it anymore. Kamala, you’re fired! Get out! Get out!" he said.

"Our country will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever before! This election is a choice between whether we will have four more years of gross incompetence and failure, or whether we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," he added.