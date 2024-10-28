IDF troops are continuing to conduct limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon.

The IDF operated against infrastructure used by terrorists to carry out attacks, located weapons belonging to Hezbollah, conducted strikes on operatives, and destroyed rocket launchers used to fire at Israeli communities.

In one incident, the troops identified a terrorist cell operating next to a Hezbollah military structure that posed a threat to the troops. The troops directed the IAF to strike and eliminate the terrorist cell. IAF planes also struck dozens of terror targets, including a launcher used to fire missiles at Israel, and eliminated dozens of terrorists within a single day.

IDF troops continued targeted raids in the central and southern Gaza Strip, eliminating armed terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure. In one incident, the troops identified terrorists inside a structure rigged with explosives in their vicinity, and directed the IAF to strike and eliminate the terrorists.

In Jabaliya, dozens of terrorists were eliminated in ground and aerial activity. Alongside the ISA, the troops are continuing efforts to evacuate civilians to safer areas, despite Hamas' deliberate attempts to prevent civilians from moving away from combat zones. The troops also scanned and dismantled underground tunnel shafts, locating large quantities of weapons.