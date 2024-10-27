The Daily Mail reports that a knife-wielding attacker screaming 'Allahu Akbar' has murdered a Swiss tourist by slicing her throat in front of her terrified children at an Algerian cafe.

The Swiss woman, who has not been named, died on October 11 in the holiday resort of Djanet, southern Algeria, after she was attacked while sitting on the terrace of the Scanner cafe,

The attacker has been described as an Algerian man. He cut the woman's throat, and although she was rushed to hospital care she died soon after of blood loss.

A local news anchor reported that the man had shouted 'Allahu Akbar' and 'Long live Palestine' during the attack. He fled the scene and was apprehended several days later after an extensive manhunt.

The attack was only reported weeks later due to local authorities attempting to promote tourism in the area. The Swiss government has taken charge of the women's children and the friend that was accompanying her.