Algeria has once again revealed its true colors on the world stage by calling for an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council following Israel’s precision strike on Hamas leadership in Doha. Scheduled for September 11, 2025, this session is being framed by Algeria as a response to Israel’s so-called aggression, but the reality is far more troubling. Algeria, long a supporter of Islamist terror groups, is using its position on the Security Council to provide Hamas with legitimacy and a platform to advance its murderous agenda.

Israel’s targeted strike in Doha was not aimed at Qatar, but at senior Hamas operatives responsible for planning attacks against civilians, and yet Algeria has chosen to defend the terrorists rather than condemn them. Ambassador Danny Danon was right when he called out Algeria, stating that the Algerian ambassador is choosing to cooperate with Hamas and grant them a tailwind within the Security Council. Israel, he made clear, will continue to act decisively against the leaders of terror wherever they are hiding, and there will be no immunity for terrorists in Gaza, Lebanon, or Qatar. The timing of Algeria’s maneuver, coinciding with the postponement of the Security Council session at Qatar’s request, underscores a regional pattern of shielding terrorists from accountability while presenting themselves as defenders of justice and diplomacy.

The strike in Doha itself was a tactical necessity. Israeli forces acted to neutralize a threat that had already demonstrated its intent to harm innocent civilians. Hamas has shown time and again that it thrives on chaos and bloodshed, using international forums to shield itself from consequences while plotting attacks that destabilize entire regions. By targeting the operatives responsible for orchestrating violence, Israel reaffirmed its commitment to the protection of its citizens and to the principle that terrorism cannot be allowed to flourish with impunity.

While the operation resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Hamas figures, the goal was never to target the State of Qatar. The operation was a defensive measure, a warning to all those who think they can plan massacres with international impunity. Israel has made clear that its mission is to strike at those responsible for mass murder, and Algeria’s attempt to politicize the action in the Security Council is nothing more than a shield for terrorists.

Algeria’s actions highlight a disturbing reality. By elevating Hamas in the eyes of the international community, Algeria is effectively endorsing terror and emboldening extremist factions throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Its posture is a betrayal of the principles of international peace and security. A nation that seeks to present itself as a legitimate global actor should not be using its influence to protect those who commit murder and sow terror.

Yet Algeria continues to do exactly that, offering a cloak of legitimacy to a group responsible for countless atrocities. This is not about diplomacy or human rights; it is about enabling an ideology that seeks the destruction of Western values, freedom, and the rule of law. Every move Algeria makes in the United Nations signals to the world that terrorism will be shielded if it suits its interests. The Security Council, an institution tasked with maintaining peace, risks being co-opted to validate murderers and undermine nations committed to defending their citizens.

Israel will continue to act decisively against terror wherever it hides, there will be no immunity for murderers, and those committed to freedom must stand with it against states that attempt to legitimize the very forces that threaten us all. Algeria’s call for a Security Council session may be a political maneuver, but the truth is undeniable: supporting Hamas is supporting terror, and defending Israel’s right to protect its citizens is defending the principles of justice, law, and civilization itself.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx