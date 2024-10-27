Hussein Ahmad Karaki, the head of the Hezbollah operations in Latin America, is the man behind the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, and the 1994 bombing of the Jewish community center in the city.

Argentina's Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, released a photo and data of Karaki on Friday, saying that recent intelligence indicated that he was currently in Lebanon and still active in terrorist operations on behalf of Hezbollah. Bullrich said that Karaki had been involved in recent years in terrorist attacks that were foiled in Peru, Bolivia and Brazil.

She also added that he was directly responsible for the purchase of the vehicle used in the attack against the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires. "We will issue a red alert from Interpol against Karaki, who is now in Lebanon and acted on direct orders from Hassan Nasrallah, without intermediaries. It is a very hard blow for him to show his face and reveal where he is,'' said Bulricio at a press conference alongside Argentina's intelligence minister, Sergio Neiffert.

She added that "in February 1992 he was the one who bought the vehicle used in the suicide bombing, under the name Elias Ribeiro de Luz. On March 17 he boarded a flight at Jorge Newbery Airport to the city of Foz do Iguaçu in Brazil. After the terrorist attacks in Argentina, Karaki disappeared from the radar and was not identified by Western intelligence."

Years later he reactivated his networks in order to carry out new terrorist operations in Colombia, Venezuela, Chile and Brazil, although all were foiled.

An Interpol red alert requires the authorities in the country in which the wanted person is found to arrest him and extradite him to Argentina in order to prosecute him.