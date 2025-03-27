The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, announced that the government will remove the classified status from many archival documents documenting the identities of the Nazis who fled to Argentina after World War II and settled there, most of them under false identities.

The Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers in Argentina, Guillermo Francos, announced that "President Milei ordered the release and removal of the classified status from the archive."

"The files will deal with Nazis who sought asylum in Argentina and were protected for many years. These are historical records that must be available to the public," Francos said in an interview with the media outlet DNEWS.

The files are expected to shed light on escape networks used by the Nazis to evade prosecution after World War II and settle in South America.

Immediately after World War II, thousands of Nazis fled Europe to countries like Switzerland, Argentina, and Mexico, some of whom even integrated into research, military development, medicine, and space exploration systems in these countries.

Historians estimate that about 5,000 war criminals fled to Argentina, including key figures in the Nazi regime such as Adolf Eichmann and Josef Mengele.

Holocaust researchers will be able to access the documents that will now be revealed, which may provide new insights into the level of support from local communities that helped the Nazis acclimate in their new countries and even protected them.

The order to remove the classified status came following a meeting that took place last month between President Milei of Argentina and American Senator Steve Daines, a close ally of President Donald Trump, who supports the publication of the classified documents.