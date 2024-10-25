Kiryat Gat police station commander Michael Ohana visited the home of the Karatshniff Rebbe in Kiryat Gat on the eve of Hoshana Rabbah to apologize for stopping a party held by the hassidic court during the Sukkot holiday, after residents complained about noise emanating from his Beit Midrash after 11:00 PM.

"The Rebbe is greatly appreciated in the city and we have no intention of disturbing," the commander told the Rebbe according to the testimonies of the hasidim.

"But since there are those few who call the police frequently at every neighborhood event from 11:00 PM, we have to show up at the event," he explained.

Later in the evening, during the traditional 'Tish', the Rebbe surprised his Hasidim by announcing: "I want to say now to all those Jews that I forgive them completely and let everyone hear - forgiven are you, forgiven are you, forgiven are you, there are no curses, no reproaches, no excommunications, and no other outstanding accounts." The statement follows a traditional Hebrew formula for annulling vows and granting forgiveness.

The Rebbe added: "The problem is that they don't feel the purpose in the mitzvah. Now I forgive all of them, and they should know no sorrow."

According to the Rebbe's attendant, several residents from the neighborhood asked for the Rebbe's forgiveness for contacting the police and causing distress to the Rebbe's home. Indeed, during a subsequent party, there were no further police interventions.