Amit Soussana , who was kidnapped from her home in Kfar Aza during Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and was later freed after 55 days in captivity as part of the hostage deal last November, on Wednesday bravely shared on the UN stage the horrors, violence and pure evil she experienced while in captivity.

“I was held captive alone, chained by my ankle with a metal chain, unable to move, and had to ask for permission to use the bathroom,” she recalled.

“In that house, I was sexually assaulted by the Hamas terrorist who guarded me. He forced me to go to the shower and entered the room, pointed his gun at me. He was breathing heavily and had a monstrous, beast-like face,” said Sousanna, who described how her captor meticulously planned his assault on her.

“I knew exactly what he was planning to do, and yet I couldn’t do anything to prevent it. I was utterly helpless. When the assault was over, I wasn’t even allowed to cry or to be sad. I had no one to comfort me and was forced to act nice to the person who had just sexually assaulted me in the most horrifying way,” she added.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about what that terrible man did to me. We were held in such inhumane conditions. No person should ever be subjected to such ruthless treatment.”

She urged the UN Security Council, “Fulfill your duty. Take immediate action to secure the release of those still held captive. Every day that passes steals another piece of their soul, and endangers their life. Act now before it is too late…do not turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed against innocent civilians.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, wrote in a post on X, “Amit, you are strong and powerful. Thank you for sharing your story with the world and revealing again the true face of the terrorist organization Hamas. We will not stop until Hamas releases all 101 of the remaining hostages still held in Gaza.”

