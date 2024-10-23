The IDF announced on Wednesday morning that over the past several days, the IAF struck and eliminated the Hezbollah commanders of the Jibchit, Jouaiya, and Qana sectors. These terrorists were responsible for numerous attacks on Israeli civilians, including the firing of rockets and anti-tank missiles toward northern Israeli communities.

"In southern Lebanon, IDF troops continue conducting limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and operatives. Over the past day, the troops eliminated approximately 70 terrorists in ground and aerial strikes. During the operations, with aerial and intelligence support, troops located and dismantled underground terrorist infrastructure and weapons caches, including rockets, anti-tank missile launchers, mortars, munitions, and other military equipment," the IDF stated.

During several combined operations of the 36th Division and the IAF, more than 20 Hezbollah terrorists who posed an immediate threat to IDF troops were eliminated.

In addition, the IDF stated that in the Gaza Strip, troops continue operations in the Jabaliya area, eliminating numerous terrorists and locating weapons. The troops have also apprehended dozens of terror operatives while facilitating the safe evacuation of thousands of civilians via designated routes.

"During operations in central Gaza, the troops identified and targeted several armed terrorists, directing an IDF aircraft to eliminate them. Following the strike, secondary explosions indicated the presence of significant quantities of weapons," the military stated.