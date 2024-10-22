As the Presidential race comes to a close, Donald Trump's campaign shifts to Krav MAGA mode.

As I was once heading out of the ByWard Market in Ottawa, a prostitute asked me if I wanted to 'go out'. I replied negatively and kept going. Much to my surprise, I heard her make the same offer to the woman behind me. In brief, anything to anybody in exchange for a few bucks. Some politicians work the same way: anything to anybody in exchange for a few votes.

As for Kamala Harris, she'll even be anyone in exchange for a few votes. After being Asian and Jamaican , she is now African . And if you, like Trump, dare question how she can be so racially fluid, Biden's White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will teach you that it is reprehensible (even racist?) to question how a person identifies . If Kamala identifies as Black, that's her choice!

You see, that's the new hype in the Woke West: choosing your gender and your race is as easy as choosing a fattening chocolate ice cream and a diet Pepsi. That's your choice! Will she soon be a 'Palestinian Arab' to garner the votes of the bullying anti-Semitic cohorts ?

I wouldn't be surprised.

Don't be fooled by Harris' naive smile , she's just wearing the typical Democrat trade mask . She cannot say anything sensible without a teleprompter, thus leaving people as clueless as she is when it breaks down . She should have taken an acting career in B rated movies, her fake concern for America is so palpable.

And as usual the Dems are back at their head games, claiming ‒ again ‒ that electing Donald Trump will be the end of democracy as if they weren't themselves catering to the timeless dreadful enemies of the free world . Would it be an understatement to say that the Democratic Party has become a political black hole? Was Victor Hugo foreseeing the Democratic Party when he said: " EVIL IS A MULE . It is obstinate and sterile . "

Who other than masochistic ignorants would vote for Harris? And could there be so many? The majority? Sad to say but you never know. Our self-defeating woke generation has reached the point where it hates winners, all and any of them, may it be be Trump, Israel or yourself. Losing has now become a virtue. So to them the more you're a loser, the more celebrated you are.

Consequently, the Democrats worst nightmare is a successful patriotic politician with a backbone, namely Donald Trump. To their great damn, he stands in their way and won't budge. In this regard, Trump constitutes a living example of resolve in the face of adversity, even persecution. Case in point, prior to the assassination attempt on his life, Trump was on MAGA mode. He has now since shifted to Krav MAGA mode : K eep R epublican A nd V ote MAGA.

Talk about character. He is an inspiration to most of us. He won't let anyone silence him. You should be the same!

Under Trump, "America is a nation of laws".

Under Harris, "America is a nation o flaws".

"I am setting before you today a blessing and a curse..." (Deuteronomy 11.26)