US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday took off for a visit to Israel, where he is expected to push for a ceasefire in the region.

The US Embassy in Israel said in a statement announcing Blinken’s visit that he “will discuss the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end, securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

“He will continue discussions on post-conflict period planning and emphasize the need to chart a new path forward that enables Palestinians to rebuild their lives and realize their aspirations free from Hamas’s tyranny. He will underscore that additional food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza,” said the statement.

Blinken is also expected to discuss “the need to reach a diplomatic resolution to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that fully implements UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes. He will reaffirm the US commitment to work with partners across the region to de-escalate tensions and provide lasting stability,” the US Embassy stated.

The Secretary of State posted to X as he was boarding his plane, writing, “On my way to Israel and other stops in the Middle East for intensive discussions about the importance of ending the war in Gaza, returning the hostages to their families, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

The trip is Blinken’s tenth visit to Israel since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel. The Secretary of State most recently visited Israel in late August .

The United States has been pushing an outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that President Joe Biden first laid out in May, but Hamas has continuously rejected every proposal that has been presented to it.